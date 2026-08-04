Amundi Decreases Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Amundi trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 585,705 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.19% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $24,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 26,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $328.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $266.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 66.96% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.260 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Omega Healthcare Investors's payout ratio is currently 97.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $47.00 price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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