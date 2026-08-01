Amundi Decreases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Amundi trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,778 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 4,020,329 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.53% of Expedia Group worth $149,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,979,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Expedia Group by 24,899.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $386,560,000 after buying an additional 1,801,232 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $779,275,000 after buying an additional 728,063 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 104.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,191,528 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $275,112,000 after buying an additional 607,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,286,093 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $364,363,000 after buying an additional 456,176 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank raised Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $290.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock opened at $294.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business's 50-day moving average is $252.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.05 and a 1 year high of $312.40.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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