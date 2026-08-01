Amundi Decreases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Amundi lowered its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,290 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 108,266 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.59% of CF Industries worth $117,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,458,907 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $579,062,000 after acquiring an additional 146,682 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in CF Industries by 15.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,587,999 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $321,852,000 after acquiring an additional 476,769 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CF Industries by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,249 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $276,123,000 after acquiring an additional 381,716 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,256 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $302,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CF Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,147,611 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $243,436,000 after purchasing an additional 163,320 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts: Sign Up

CF Industries Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $125.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.48.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries's payout ratio is 17.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CF Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $116.69.

View Our Latest Report on CF Industries

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CF Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CF Industries wasn't on the list.

While CF Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here