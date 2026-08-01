Amundi Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Amundi lessened its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,204,677 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 39,199 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.72% of Fortive worth $121,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Fortive by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,604 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.06. Fortive Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $64.56.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 12.38%.The company's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Fortive's payout ratio is presently 14.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 47,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $2,891,941.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 87,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,337,901.80. This represents a 35.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $63.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTV

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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