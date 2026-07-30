Amundi Decreases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Amundi decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922,422 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 281,066 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.76% of NXP Semiconductors worth $378,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $613,029,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34,719.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,395 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $581,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,697 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $169,943,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,574,672 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,210,038,000 after acquiring an additional 818,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,922 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $418,828,000 after acquiring an additional 690,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts: Sign Up

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 7.0%

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $240.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $183.00 and a one year high of $339.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.09. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 22.56%.The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is 38.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total transaction of $552,661.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,118.79. The trade was a 32.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: NXP reported second-quarter revenue of $3.50 billion , up 19.5% year over year and 10% sequentially, while adjusted earnings of $3.61 per share exceeded analysts’ expectations. Growth was broad-based across regions and end markets, led by software-defined vehicles and physical AI. NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

NXP reported second-quarter revenue of , up 19.5% year over year and 10% sequentially, while adjusted earnings of exceeded analysts’ expectations. Growth was broad-based across regions and end markets, led by software-defined vehicles and physical AI. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance calls for revenue of approximately $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion and EPS of $3.89 to $4.32 . The revenue midpoint is above consensus, and management highlighted expanding design wins in physical AI, software-defined vehicles and data centers as longer-term growth drivers. NXPI Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Physical AI Growth

Third-quarter guidance calls for revenue of approximately and EPS of . The revenue midpoint is above consensus, and management highlighted expanding design wins in physical AI, software-defined vehicles and data centers as longer-term growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains generally constructive. Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $338 and maintained an overweight rating, while Needham reaffirmed a buy rating with a $300 target. Morgan Stanley Analyst Comments

Analyst sentiment remains generally constructive. Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $338 and maintained an overweight rating, while Needham reaffirmed a buy rating with a $300 target. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen lowered its target to $290 but retained a buy rating, and Wells Fargo reduced its target to $280 while keeping an equal-weight rating, reflecting differing views on the pace of recovery.

TD Cowen lowered its target to $290 but retained a buy rating, and Wells Fargo reduced its target to $280 while keeping an equal-weight rating, reflecting differing views on the pace of recovery. Negative Sentiment: The stock has fallen even after the beat-and-raise report because investors may have expected a stronger outlook. Analysts continue to await a clearer rebound in automotive demand, while concerns about industry costs and cash-flow valuation add pressure. NXP Declines Despite Q2 Results and Outlook Surpassing Expectations

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $307.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NXP Semiconductors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NXP Semiconductors wasn't on the list.

While NXP Semiconductors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here