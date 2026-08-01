Amundi Grows Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Amundi raised its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,217,530 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 487,490 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.38% of United Airlines worth $112,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,465 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 17.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock opened at $121.33 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.03.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 5.56%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on United Airlines from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research upgraded United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Airlines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $3,654,459.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,994.87. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 4,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $506,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 222,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,861,618.40. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 303,010 shares of company stock worth $35,552,943 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

See Also

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