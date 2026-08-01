Amundi Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A $LLYVA

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA - Free Report) by 592.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309,994 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,120,684 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 1.42% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A worth $120,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLYVA. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 23,650.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 495.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,459 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Stock Performance

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 0.92. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A has a one year low of $74.38 and a one year high of $105.47.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $63.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLYVA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLYVA

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A NASDAQ: LLYVA is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company's live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball's premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA - Free Report).

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