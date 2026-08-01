Amundi Has $111.69 Million Stake in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,469 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 164,454 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.29% of Nucor worth $111,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 17.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Nucor by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 121,945 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $20,621,000 after buying an additional 102,654 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,807 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $54,756,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Randy J. Spicer sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,614,750. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 10,560 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total value of $2,729,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,187.90. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,950 shares of company stock worth $7,122,879. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Nucor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $257.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.91. Nucor Corporation has a twelve month low of $131.32 and a twelve month high of $270.90. The company's fifty day moving average is $242.94 and its 200 day moving average is $207.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.99%.Nucor's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Nucor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Nucor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on Nucor from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Nucor from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $273.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NUE

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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