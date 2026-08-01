Amundi Has $117.40 Million Position in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,690,677 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 156,956 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.80% of Aptiv worth $117,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aptiv by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,066,712 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $765,976,000 after purchasing an additional 419,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,961,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821,615 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $441,289,000 after acquiring an additional 99,876 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Aptiv by 29.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,194,909 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $361,385,000 after acquiring an additional 948,327 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Aptiv by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,831,441 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $261,381,000 after acquiring an additional 315,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Get Aptiv alerts: Sign Up

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $88.93. The business's 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%.The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Aptiv's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aptiv from $106.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aptiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Fox Advisors dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aptiv

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 163,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,781.60. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aptiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aptiv wasn't on the list.

While Aptiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here