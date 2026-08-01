Amundi Has $128.69 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Corporation $WAT

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.44% of Waters worth $128,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Waters by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $41,222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Waters by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Waters by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1,662.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $24,413,000 after buying an additional 60,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Waters from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $401.60.

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Waters Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $377.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.48. Waters Corporation has a 52-week low of $275.05 and a 52-week high of $414.15.

Waters (NYSE:WAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Waters had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.91%.The firm's revenue was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Waters has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

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