Amundi Has $130.76 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Amundi increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW - Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,652 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 428,909 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.68% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $130,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 419,071 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $37,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 310,375 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $27,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 36,192 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting T. Rowe Price Group

Here are the key news stories impacting T. Rowe Price Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: T. Rowe Price reported second-quarter revenue of $1.91 billion, up 10.7% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $2.57 topped the $2.52 consensus estimate. T. Rowe Price Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on Higher Revenues and Record AUM

T. Rowe Price reported second-quarter revenue of $1.91 billion, up 10.7% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $2.57 topped the $2.52 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Assets under management reached a record: Ending AUM was approximately $1.893 trillion, and average AUM increased 15.7% from a year earlier, supporting higher advisory fees and revenue. The company also returned $441 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases. T. Rowe Price Q2 Earnings and AUM Report

Ending AUM was approximately $1.893 trillion, and average AUM increased 15.7% from a year earlier, supporting higher advisory fees and revenue. The company also returned $441 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases. Neutral Sentiment: Investor focus is on the earnings call and outlook: The quarterly earnings call provided additional context on flows, expenses and the firm’s growth initiatives, which may shape expectations for future asset gathering and profitability. T. Rowe Price Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The quarterly earnings call provided additional context on flows, expenses and the firm’s growth initiatives, which may shape expectations for future asset gathering and profitability. Negative Sentiment: Net client outflows remain a key concern: The company recorded approximately $6.5 billion in net outflows during the quarter, suggesting continued pressure on organic growth despite market-driven AUM gains.

The company recorded approximately $6.5 billion in net outflows during the quarter, suggesting continued pressure on organic growth despite market-driven AUM gains. Negative Sentiment: Expenses increased substantially: Operating expenses rose 9.8% year over year to about $1.37 billion, limiting the benefit of stronger revenue and reinforcing concerns about cost control.

Operating expenses rose 9.8% year over year to about $1.37 billion, limiting the benefit of stronger revenue and reinforcing concerns about cost control. Negative Sentiment: Options activity and broker sentiment were cautious: Put-option purchases were roughly 151% above average, while brokerages maintained a consensus “Reduce” recommendation, adding to near-term selling pressure. T. Rowe Price Consensus Reduce Recommendation

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $111.75 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.22 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.77 and a 200-day moving average of $102.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 28.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. T. Rowe Price Group's payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $121.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $105.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROW

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Stephon A. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $307,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 83,883 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,040.48. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm's product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

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