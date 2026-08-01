Amundi Has $143.06 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Amundi trimmed its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 346,550 shares during the period. Amundi owned 1.83% of Tetra Tech worth $143,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2.6% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $33.16 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.560-1.590 EPS. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Tetra Tech's payout ratio is 17.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler acquired 1,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,179.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $50,179. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.25.

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Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

Further Reading

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