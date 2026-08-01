Amundi Has $145.41 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Amundi lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886,423 shares of the company's stock after selling 131,000 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.49% of Otis Worldwide worth $145,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,128,197 shares of the company's stock worth $1,408,798,000 after purchasing an additional 121,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $945,020,000 after acquiring an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,125,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,842,153 shares of the company's stock worth $685,012,000 after purchasing an additional 422,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,819 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.76 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Otis Worldwide's payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis's business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

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