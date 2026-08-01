Amundi Has $148.20 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Amundi lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 869,003 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 206,218 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.52% of IQVIA worth $148,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 102.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $514,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in IQVIA by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,015 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting IQVIA

Here are the key news stories impacting IQVIA this week:

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $235.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $154.50 and a one year high of $251.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.16, for a total value of $1,245,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,232,110.84. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 558 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $136,827.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $732,932.69. This represents a 15.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $233.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair raised IQVIA to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 price objective on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $252.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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