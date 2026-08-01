Amundi Has $151.56 Million Position in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Free Report) TSE: AGI by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411,224 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 197,486 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.81% of Alamos Gold worth $151,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,475,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,410,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 137.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,624,565 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $91,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,374 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 105.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,604 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $64,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,695 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 41.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,139,080 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $183,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,977 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $594.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.58 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 52.64% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Alamos Gold's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGI. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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