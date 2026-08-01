Amundi Has $155.48 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Amundi raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM - Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,117 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 57,998 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.44% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $155,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 495 shares of the construction company's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Martin Marietta Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Martin Marietta Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 21% year over year to a record $1.95 billion, exceeding the $1.87 billion analyst estimate. EPS of $5.00 also surpassed consensus, supported by record aggregates shipments and infrastructure demand. Martin Marietta Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 21% year over year to a record $1.95 billion, exceeding the $1.87 billion analyst estimate. EPS of $5.00 also surpassed consensus, supported by record aggregates shipments and infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, above the roughly $7.1 billion consensus estimate, while reaffirming adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company also expects operational-efficiency initiatives to generate approximately $350 million in cash-flow benefits. Martin Marietta raises FY2026 revenue outlook

Management raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, above the roughly $7.1 billion consensus estimate, while reaffirming adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company also expects operational-efficiency initiatives to generate approximately $350 million in cash-flow benefits. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” view, and the revised price targets remain above the current trading level. However, the range of opinions indicates a balance between confidence in infrastructure-driven demand and concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Martin Marietta receives Moderate Buy rating

Analysts collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” view, and the revised price targets remain above the current trading level. However, the range of opinions indicates a balance between confidence in infrastructure-driven demand and concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Despite the quarterly beat, EPS declined from $5.43 in the prior-year quarter. That earnings decline may be limiting the market’s reaction to the higher revenue outlook. Martin Marietta Q2 earnings top estimates

Despite the quarterly beat, EPS declined from $5.43 in the prior-year quarter. That earnings decline may be limiting the market’s reaction to the higher revenue outlook. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target from $700 to $680 and assigned a “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo reduced its target from $616 to $581 and kept an “Equal Weight” rating. Although both targets imply upside, the cuts signal more limited conviction and add pressure to the stock. Analyst price-target revisions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $702.00 to $664.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial set a $660.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $616.00 to $581.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $674.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $526.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $523.48 and a 12 month high of $710.97.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Martin Marietta Materials's dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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