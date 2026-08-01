Amundi Has $157.62 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Amundi raised its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,549,667 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 707,111 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.29% of Dominion Energy worth $157,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Dominion Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 70,968 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 124,573 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Dominion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dominion reported second-quarter operating earnings of $0.79 per share, above the $0.68 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 17.6% year over year to $4.48 billion, exceeding expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Dominion reported second-quarter operating earnings of $0.79 per share, above the $0.68 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 17.6% year over year to $4.48 billion, exceeding expectations of $4.04 billion. Positive Sentiment: Virginia utility performance and growing electricity demand from data centers supported the quarter. Dominion said demand from server facilities in its service territory has surpassed 50 gigawatts, strengthening the long-term case for power-load growth. Top US Data Center-Serving Utility Dominion Tops Profit Estimates

Virginia utility performance and growing electricity demand from data centers supported the quarter. Dominion said demand from server facilities in its service territory has surpassed 50 gigawatts, strengthening the long-term case for power-load growth. Positive Sentiment: The company plans to build a natural-gas power plant at Mount Storm, potentially adding generation capacity to serve rising electricity demand. Dominion to Build Natural Gas Power Plant at Mount Storm

The company plans to build a natural-gas power plant at Mount Storm, potentially adding generation capacity to serve rising electricity demand. Neutral Sentiment: Dominion reaffirmed fiscal 2026 operating EPS guidance of $3.45 to $3.69, with the midpoint of $3.57 slightly below the $3.59 consensus estimate. Dominion Energy Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Dominion reaffirmed fiscal 2026 operating EPS guidance of $3.45 to $3.69, with the midpoint of $3.57 slightly below the $3.59 consensus estimate. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income fell to $340 million, or $0.37 per share, from $760 million, or $0.88 per share, a year earlier. Rising operating expenses and weaker performance in some segments reduced the quality of the headline earnings beat.

GAAP net income fell to $340 million, or $0.37 per share, from $760 million, or $0.88 per share, a year earlier. Rising operating expenses and weaker performance in some segments reduced the quality of the headline earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: A reported analyst downgrade recommended taking profits ahead of a potential NextEra Energy merger, while Virginia lawmakers’ consideration of a special session adds uncertainty around the transaction. Dominion Energy: Take Profits Ahead of the Potential NextEra Merger

A reported analyst downgrade recommended taking profits ahead of a potential NextEra Energy merger, while Virginia lawmakers’ consideration of a special session adds uncertainty around the transaction. Negative Sentiment: Residents are protesting a Dominion power-line project and demanding that the line be buried, creating potential permitting, cost and execution risks. Concerns about aging grid infrastructure and customer complaints over high summer bills add to the company’s reputational and regulatory pressure.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $69.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.80. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Dominion Energy's revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is 78.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on D

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Further Reading

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