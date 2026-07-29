Amundi Has $1.58 Billion Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Amundi lifted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 256.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805,183 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,298,896 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.67% of GE Vernova worth $1,575,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Stock Down 5.4%

GEV opened at $942.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,032.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $927.90. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $530.16 and a twelve month high of $1,195.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,195.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,303.00 to $1,338.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,206.00 to $1,298.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,302.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,133.15.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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