Amundi Has $161.43 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Amundi lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 296,639 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.91% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $161,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bayban acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.4%

WST opened at $341.04 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.83 and a twelve month high of $386.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.240 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. West Pharmaceutical Services's payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $364.42.

View Our Latest Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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