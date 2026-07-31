Amundi Has $188.69 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Amundi increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,835 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,209 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.39% of Comfort Systems USA worth $188,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 35 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 239 shares of the construction company's stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the construction company's stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 603 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total transaction of $2,020,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $66,295,571.84. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at $317,319,555.76. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 28,778 shares of company stock valued at $56,257,229 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 11.4%

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,693.80 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $655.96 and a one year high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,820.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,590.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.45 by $2.08. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.53 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 46.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Comfort Systems USA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Comfort Systems USA to a #1 (Strong Buy) rating , citing growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. A separate Zacks Research update also moved the stock from “Hold” to “Strong Buy,” potentially increasing buying interest. Zacks rating upgrade article

, citing growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. A separate Zacks Research update also moved the stock from “Hold” to “Strong Buy,” potentially increasing buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are raising profit expectations. Erste Group Bank increased its FY2027 EPS estimate to $58.31 from $56.00, while broader upward earnings-estimate revisions are supporting the investment case. MarketBeat analyst estimate report

Erste Group Bank increased its FY2027 EPS estimate to $58.31 from $56.00, while broader upward earnings-estimate revisions are supporting the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Growth-focused coverage remains favorable. Zacks highlighted Comfort Systems’ solid growth characteristics and described it as a potential long-term market-beating stock. The company’s latest reported quarter also showed strong momentum, with revenue up 50.3% year over year and EPS well above consensus estimates. Zacks growth stock article

Zacks highlighted Comfort Systems’ solid growth characteristics and described it as a potential long-term market-beating stock. The company’s latest reported quarter also showed strong momentum, with revenue up 50.3% year over year and EPS well above consensus estimates. Positive Sentiment: Technical signals have improved. A recently formed hammer chart pattern suggests the stock found support after its pullback, while positive earnings revisions could help drive a near-term trend reversal. Zacks technical analysis article

A recently formed hammer chart pattern suggests the stock found support after its pullback, while positive earnings revisions could help drive a near-term trend reversal. Neutral Sentiment: Comfort Systems USA is also among the most-watched stocks on Zacks, increasing visibility but not necessarily indicating a change in the company’s fundamentals. Zacks trending stock article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $2,125.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $2,004.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,057.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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