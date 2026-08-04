Amundi Has $28.02 Million Stake in Vale S.A. $VALE

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760,917 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 162,387 shares during the period. Amundi's holdings in Vale were worth $28,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vale by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,613 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research cut Vale from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vale from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Read Our Latest Report on VALE

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). Vale had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Vale's payout ratio is currently 134.69%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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