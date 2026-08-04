Amundi Has $31.67 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,535 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 74,377 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.12% of Restaurant Brands International worth $31,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 19,348,137 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,432,015,000 after buying an additional 2,703,134 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 128,605 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 56,543 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.53. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $61.33 and a one year high of $81.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The company's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotia increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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