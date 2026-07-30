Amundi Has $452 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Amundi grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,563,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 916,735 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.51% of Marvell Technology worth $452,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised Marvell Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $321.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $163.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.32 and a 200-day moving average of $155.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The stock has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell announced plans to invest $250 million in India over the next three years , expanding its Bangalore facility and doubling its local workforce. The investment is intended to strengthen technology development, talent and infrastructure for next-generation AI and data-center products, supporting Marvell’s long-term growth prospects. Reuters article

Marvell announced plans to invest , expanding its Bangalore facility and doubling its local workforce. The investment is intended to strengthen technology development, talent and infrastructure for next-generation AI and data-center products, supporting Marvell’s long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group modestly raised its Marvell earnings forecasts to $3.08 per share for fiscal 2027 and $5.12 for fiscal 2028, indicating some analysts see continued earnings growth from AI and data-center demand. The bank nevertheless maintained a “Hold” rating. MarketBeat analyst estimates

Erste Group modestly raised its Marvell earnings forecasts to $3.08 per share for fiscal 2027 and $5.12 for fiscal 2028, indicating some analysts see continued earnings growth from AI and data-center demand. The bank nevertheless maintained a “Hold” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell is receiving increased attention from investors and remains a widely watched AI-related stock. However, the coverage largely highlights existing valuation, earnings and industry considerations rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Zacks article

Marvell is receiving increased attention from investors and remains a widely watched AI-related stock. However, the coverage largely highlights existing valuation, earnings and industry considerations rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent declines reflect a wider pullback in AI and chip stocks, including Marvell, as investors reassess AI valuations, funding models and the pace of infrastructure spending. Reports also point to a sharp selloff in Korean chipmakers spreading to U.S.-listed semiconductor companies. Investopedia article

Recent declines reflect a wider pullback in AI and chip stocks, including Marvell, as investors reassess AI valuations, funding models and the pace of infrastructure spending. Reports also point to a sharp selloff in Korean chipmakers spreading to U.S.-listed semiconductor companies. Negative Sentiment: Commentary has argued that Marvell is priced for very strong execution, leaving the stock vulnerable to profit-taking or further multiple compression if AI demand expectations weaken. Its high beta and premium earnings multiple increase sensitivity to sector-wide risk-off trading. Seeking Alpha article

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,722,527. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $632,272.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,939,531.02. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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