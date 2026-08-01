Amundi Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Amundi raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU - Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606,235 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 179,413 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.46% of Prudential Financial worth $156,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 157,538 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 76,461 shares in the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,669.0% during the 4th quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 46,990 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,293 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 171,486 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,545,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $92.00 target price (down from $106.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $105.46.

Read Our Latest Report on PRU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential sold 214,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $5,314,963.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,973,657 shares in the company, valued at $197,348,010.75. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Prudential Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Prudential Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect second-quarter performance to benefit from continued strength in Retirement, Individual Life and PGIM. The earnings preview suggests these businesses could help offset weakness in Group Insurance and support another solid quarterly result. Will Prudential Financial Pull Off a Surprise This Earnings Season?

Analysts expect second-quarter performance to benefit from continued strength in Retirement, Individual Life and PGIM. The earnings preview suggests these businesses could help offset weakness in Group Insurance and support another solid quarterly result. Positive Sentiment: Prudential’s latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $3.61 versus the $3.09 consensus estimate and revenue of $15.23 billion versus expectations of $14.10 billion. Analysts project approximately $13.83 in full-year EPS, while the company’s $1.40 quarterly dividend provides a roughly 4.6% annualized yield.

Prudential’s latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $3.61 versus the $3.09 consensus estimate and revenue of $15.23 billion versus expectations of $14.10 billion. Analysts project approximately $13.83 in full-year EPS, while the company’s $1.40 quarterly dividend provides a roughly 4.6% annualized yield. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is focused on key operating metrics for the quarter ended June 2026, including trends across retirement, life insurance, asset management and group insurance. The metric-focused preview highlights the potential for segment-level results to matter as much as headline revenue and earnings. Unlocking Q2 Potential of Prudential

Wall Street is focused on key operating metrics for the quarter ended June 2026, including trends across retirement, life insurance, asset management and group insurance. The metric-focused preview highlights the potential for segment-level results to matter as much as headline revenue and earnings. Neutral Sentiment: PRU is trading near its 12-month high after a strong advance above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. That momentum is supportive, but it also raises the bar for an earnings beat or improved outlook.

PRU is trading near its 12-month high after a strong advance above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. That momentum is supportive, but it also raises the bar for an earnings beat or improved outlook. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Insurance Co. of America Prudential sold 214,746 shares, reducing its position by 2.62%. Although the shareholder retained nearly 8.0 million shares, the transaction may create a modest overhang and reinforce profit-taking concerns. SEC filing

Major shareholder Insurance Co. of America Prudential sold 214,746 shares, reducing its position by 2.62%. Although the shareholder retained nearly 8.0 million shares, the transaction may create a modest overhang and reinforce profit-taking concerns. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains cautious: MarketBeat reports an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $105.46, below the current trading range. Group Insurance pressure and the possibility of limited upside relative to consensus targets may be contributing to the stock’s weakness.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.3%

Prudential Financial stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.89 and a fifty-two week high of $124.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Prudential Financial's dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential's long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential's core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

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