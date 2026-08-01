Amundi Increases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Amundi raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611,174 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 187,702 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 1.14% of Deckers Outdoor worth $161,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 374.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,149,719 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $326,531,000 after buying an additional 2,485,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $252,729,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 340.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,353 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $273,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,517 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,058,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5,324.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,498,106 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $155,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $125.45. The stock's fifty day moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 41.51%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.350-7.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus set a $128.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $117.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deckers Outdoor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deckers Outdoor wasn't on the list.

While Deckers Outdoor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here