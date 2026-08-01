Amundi Increases Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Amundi lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) by 107.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,164,731 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 3,186,761 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.60% of Coeur Mining worth $115,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Coeur Mining Price Performance

Coeur Mining stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $856.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.59 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 137.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Coeur Mining's payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $28.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 77,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,435,994.40. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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