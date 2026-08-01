Amundi Increases Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Amundi lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 157.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,864,789 shares of the casino operator's stock after buying an additional 1,750,758 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.43% of Las Vegas Sands worth $154,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 557 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 654 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 133.90%. The company's revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Las Vegas Sands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Argus downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright downgraded Las Vegas Sands to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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