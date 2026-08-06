Amundi Lowers Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Amundi reduced its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY - Free Report) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,958 shares of the company's stock after selling 415,055 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.21% of monday.com worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 2,120.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the third quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 498.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 6,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company's stock.

Get monday.com alerts: Sign Up

monday.com Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of MNDY opened at $91.45 on Thursday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $264.00. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.24.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $351.26 million during the quarter. monday.com had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 5.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on monday.com from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research cut monday.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on monday.com from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $115.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $126.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on MNDY

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com's visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company's product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider monday.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and monday.com wasn't on the list.

While monday.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here