Amundi Purchases 121,681 Shares of People Incorporated Common Stock $PPLI

Amundi grew its position in People Incorporated Common Stock (NASDAQ:PPLI - Free Report) by 397.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,304 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 121,681 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.22% of People Incorporated Common Stock worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock by 242.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,176 shares of the company's stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 458,414 shares of the company's stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,423 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock by 21.1% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 820,000 shares of the company's stock worth $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock by 10.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,247 shares of the company's stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company's stock.

People Incorporated Common Stock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting People Incorporated Common Stock this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark raised its price target to $70 from $60 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst price target report

and maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP increased its price target to $54 from $47 and reiterated a “market outperform” rating, signaling confidence in PPLI’s outlook. Benzinga analyst price target report

and reiterated a “market outperform” rating, signaling confidence in PPLI’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $56 from $49. Although UBS kept a “neutral” rating, the higher target indicates improved valuation expectations. Benzinga analyst price target report

Although UBS kept a “neutral” rating, the higher target indicates improved valuation expectations. Neutral Sentiment: People Incorporated will participate in the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 12. CFO Timothy Quinn is scheduled for a fireside chat, which could provide additional information on strategy and financial expectations but does not represent a new operating announcement. People Incorporated conference announcement

CFO Timothy Quinn is scheduled for a fireside chat, which could provide additional information on strategy and financial expectations but does not represent a new operating announcement. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s recent second-quarter earnings presentation remains a key focus for investors. While the quarter exceeded revenue expectations and included a significant EPS beat, revenue declined year over year, which may be contributing to cautious trading. People Incorporated 2026 second-quarter results presentation

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PPLI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on People Incorporated Common Stock from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on People Incorporated Common Stock from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on People Incorporated Common Stock

People Incorporated Common Stock Stock Down 5.0%

NASDAQ PPLI opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. People Incorporated Common Stock has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.04.

People Incorporated Common Stock (NASDAQ:PPLI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $7.08. People Incorporated Common Stock had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 16.05%.The firm had revenue of $436.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $433.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that People Incorporated Common Stock will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About People Incorporated Common Stock

IAC NASDAQ: IAC is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in New York City that builds and invests in consumer-focused internet businesses. Through its portfolio of digital media brands, online marketplaces and subscription services, IAC delivers content and connections across a range of verticals, including lifestyle, finance, home services and personal care. The company's operations span North America and parts of Europe, where its brands reach millions of visitors each month.

In the digital publishing space, IAC's Dotdash Meredith division develops original content and data‐driven journalism across more than a dozen specialty sites.

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