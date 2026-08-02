Amundi Purchases 129,165 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Amundi increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,780 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 129,165 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.62% of Clorox worth $77,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,070 shares of the company's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Clorox by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,100 shares of the company's stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Clorox by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 3.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, July 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $101.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,760. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Clorox Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $95.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.67. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Further Reading

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