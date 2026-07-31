Amundi Purchases 3,520 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Amundi raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,096 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.35% of MercadoLibre worth $306,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company's stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company's stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company's stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin purchased 600 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,655.93 per share, for a total transaction of $993,558.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,867,505.15. This trade represents a 12.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of MELI opened at $1,885.73 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,495.00 and a 52 week high of $2,548.50. The firm has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,724.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,804.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 6.04%.The company's revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,780.00 to $2,380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,258.67.

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MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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