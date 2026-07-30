Amundi Purchases 373,061 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Amundi increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,392,468 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 373,061 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.65% of Travelers Companies worth $406,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Travelers Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $1,858,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,939.51. The trade was a 32.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total value of $3,076,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,882,706.25. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 62,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,329 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $354.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $389.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.24 and a 200 day moving average of $306.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.26 and a 12-month high of $398.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.51 EPS. Travelers Companies's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

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