Amundi Purchases 619,487 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Amundi grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816,353 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 619,487 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.75% of SS&C Technologies worth $122,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.25.

Read Our Latest Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.40 and a one year high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.16%.The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576. Insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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