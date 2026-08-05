Amundi Purchases 99,236 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Amundi lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,765 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 99,236 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.06% of AST SpaceMobile worth $18,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 16,350.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 2.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.88. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a current ratio of 18.47.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley Financial upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "sector underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $50.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASTS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,300,865.26. This represents a 25.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $3,854,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 34,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,348,857.50. This trade represents a 53.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 105,809 shares of company stock worth $9,748,492 over the last three months. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AST SpaceMobile News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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