Amundi Purchases New Stake in Elemental Royalty Corp $ELE

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Elemental Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:ELE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 680,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,813,000. Amundi owned approximately 1.07% of Elemental Royalty as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elemental Royalty during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of Elemental Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elemental Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elemental Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. acquired a new stake in Elemental Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000.

Elemental Royalty Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ELE opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Elemental Royalty Corp has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 831.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $16.06.

Elemental Royalty (NASDAQ:ELE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter.

Elemental Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Elemental Royalty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELE. Zacks Research upgraded Elemental Royalty to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Elemental Royalty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elemental Royalty has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELE

About Elemental Royalty

Elemental Royalties NASDAQ: ELE is a publicly traded company that acquires and manages royalty and streaming interests in the mining sector. The firm focuses on securing long‑lived, low‑cost interests that provide ongoing, contractually defined payments or metal deliveries from producing and near‑term development mineral projects. By targeting royalties and streams rather than operating mines, the company seeks exposure to commodity price upside while avoiding the capital intensity and operating risks of miners.

Elemental Royalties’ activities include sourcing and negotiating royalty and stream transactions, performing technical and commercial due diligence on potential assets, and actively managing a diversified portfolio of interests.

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