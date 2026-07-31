Amundi Raises Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Amundi raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,502,547 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 4,578,566 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.96% of Huntington Bancshares worth $305,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the bank's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the bank's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 27,042 shares of the bank's stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,881 shares of the bank's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 189,963 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.64%.The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares's payout ratio is 48.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $190,224.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 267,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,821,462. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $3,878,106.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 612,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,620,889.25. This trade represents a 26.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $401,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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