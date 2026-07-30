Amundi Raises Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Amundi grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 135.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,833 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 805,470 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.89% of Teradyne worth $414,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 149.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Get Teradyne alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $394.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,192,840.60. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

More Teradyne News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Q2 revenue rose 103.9% year over year to $1.33 billion, surpassing the $1.22 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP earnings reached $2.47 per share, versus expectations of approximately $2.09 and $0.57 a year earlier. Semiconductor Test revenue accounted for $1.12 billion of sales. Teradyne Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Q2 revenue rose 103.9% year over year to $1.33 billion, surpassing the $1.22 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP earnings reached $2.47 per share, versus expectations of approximately $2.09 and $0.57 a year earlier. Semiconductor Test revenue accounted for $1.12 billion of sales. Positive Sentiment: Strong outlook for Q3: Teradyne forecast revenue of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion, with a midpoint well above Wall Street expectations near $1.0 billion. Adjusted EPS guidance of $1.85 to $2.15 also exceeded the consensus estimate of $1.43. The outlook suggests sustained demand for advanced chip-testing equipment used in AI data centers and other complex semiconductor applications. Teradyne forecasts upbeat revenue on strong chip equipment demand, shares jump

Teradyne forecast revenue of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion, with a midpoint well above Wall Street expectations near $1.0 billion. Adjusted EPS guidance of $1.85 to $2.15 also exceeded the consensus estimate of $1.43. The outlook suggests sustained demand for advanced chip-testing equipment used in AI data centers and other complex semiconductor applications. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its “overweight” rating and set a $550 price target, reflecting confidence in Teradyne’s AI-related growth and semiconductor testing demand. Cantor Fitzgerald rating update

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its “overweight” rating and set a $550 price target, reflecting confidence in Teradyne’s AI-related growth and semiconductor testing demand. Neutral Sentiment: Management indicated it will continue investing to support AI-driven growth. That may strengthen Teradyne’s competitive position, but could contribute to margin variability as spending and product mix change. Teradyne Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management indicated it will continue investing to support AI-driven growth. That may strengthen Teradyne’s competitive position, but could contribute to margin variability as spending and product mix change. Negative Sentiment: After a substantial prior rally, Teradyne’s elevated valuation and recent volatility leave the stock vulnerable to profit-taking, particularly if AI-related demand slows or semiconductor equipment spending becomes less robust. Broader weakness across some chip-equipment stocks also weighed on sentiment.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.4%

TER stock opened at $319.41 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $487.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.38. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teradyne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradyne wasn't on the list.

While Teradyne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here