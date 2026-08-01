Amundi Raises Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Amundi lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,822,907 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 400,602 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.38% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $132,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 57.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the company's stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company's stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company's stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $75.67.

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Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is currently 93.27%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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