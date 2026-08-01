Amundi Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,472,367 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 564,819 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.48% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $115,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,597,980 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $121,871,000 after acquiring an additional 640,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 153.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 260,877 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 158,079 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 26,602 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Wall Street Zen lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.68.

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Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.71.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.Fidelity National Information Services's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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