Amundi Raises Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Amundi boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 627.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,821 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.05% of Globe Life worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 316 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $181.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $191.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GL

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL opened at $183.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.48. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $191.55.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $3,133,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,853.60. This trade represents a 27.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 25,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.58, for a total transaction of $4,580,577.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,030,433.44. This trade represents a 33.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,174 shares of company stock valued at $37,675,349. Insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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