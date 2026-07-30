Amundi Reduces Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Amundi decreased its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,073,911 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 1,091,252 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.56% of General Motors worth $378,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in General Motors by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 61.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 45.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in General Motors by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,547 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 27,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s second-quarter earnings of $3.57 per share exceeded the $3.19 consensus estimate, while revenue of $48.03 billion also topped expectations and increased 1.9% year over year. The results support the company’s 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14. GM vs. Ford Stock: Which Auto Giant Is the Better Buy After Q2 Earnings?

GM’s second-quarter earnings of $3.57 per share exceeded the $3.19 consensus estimate, while revenue of $48.03 billion also topped expectations and increased 1.9% year over year. The results support the company’s 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its GM EPS forecasts to $13.40 for 2026 and $14.99 for 2027, above its previous estimates. Tigress Financial also lifted its price target to $130 and maintained a strong-buy rating, providing additional bullish analyst momentum.

Erste Group raised its GM EPS forecasts to $13.40 for 2026 and $14.99 for 2027, above its previous estimates. Tigress Financial also lifted its price target to $130 and maintained a strong-buy rating, providing additional bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: GM was highlighted as a value and momentum candidate, with analysts pointing to earnings growth, cash-flow strength and potential benefits as one-time restructuring costs fade. GM also remains Canada’s EV sales leader, with first-half EV sales up 33.4% year over year. 4 Value Stocks Investors Should Buy in the Second Half of 2026

GM was highlighted as a value and momentum candidate, with analysts pointing to earnings growth, cash-flow strength and potential benefits as one-time restructuring costs fade. GM also remains Canada’s EV sales leader, with first-half EV sales up 33.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: GM’s investment in a Missouri assembly plant and use of AI agents in its autonomous-driving engineering operations could improve manufacturing capacity and development productivity over time. GM redesigned its engineering workflows around AI agents

GM’s investment in a Missouri assembly plant and use of AI agents in its autonomous-driving engineering operations could improve manufacturing capacity and development productivity over time. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s shares are near a 52-week high, prompting debate over whether the recent rally can continue. The elevated valuation could attract profit-taking even as improving earnings estimates support the bull case. General Motors Hits Fresh High

GM’s shares are near a 52-week high, prompting debate over whether the recent rally can continue. The elevated valuation could attract profit-taking even as improving earnings estimates support the bull case. Negative Sentiment: CEO Mary Barra, President Mark Reuss, EVP Rory Harvey and CAO Christopher Hatto collectively sold substantial amounts of GM stock under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. Although the transactions were scheduled and the executives retain shares, the concentration of sales may weigh on sentiment.

CEO Mary Barra, President Mark Reuss, EVP Rory Harvey and CAO Christopher Hatto collectively sold substantial amounts of GM stock under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. Although the transactions were scheduled and the executives retain shares, the concentration of sales may weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Reports claim tariffs could cost GM as much as $3.5 billion, contradicting political claims that import taxes are helping the automaker. Investors may also remain concerned about reports of defective engines and related quality liabilities. Tariffs have saved General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $48.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.18%. General Motors's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 318,448 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $28,781,330.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 428,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,772,477.72. The trade was a 42.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 71,079 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $6,394,977.63. Following the transaction, the president owned 92,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,303,601.21. This trade represents a 43.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,207,053 shares of company stock worth $103,225,825 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GM

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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