Amundi Reduces Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Amundi lowered its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,280,724 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 833,792 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.80% of CoStar Group worth $132,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $476,765,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $869,627,000 after buying an additional 4,691,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,842,010 shares of the technology company's stock worth $729,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,456 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,773,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,751,312 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $252,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CoStar Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoStar’s second-quarter revenue increased 18.4% year over year, while adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share exceeded the $0.29 consensus estimate. The company also highlighted record revenue growth and maintained third-quarter and full-year 2026 earnings guidance. CoStar Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

CoStar’s second-quarter revenue increased 18.4% year over year, while adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share exceeded the $0.29 consensus estimate. The company also highlighted record revenue growth and maintained third-quarter and full-year 2026 earnings guidance. Positive Sentiment: Zacks identified CoStar as a potentially attractive long-term growth stock, suggesting its growth profile and Style Scores remain supportive despite recent momentum concerns. Why CoStar Group Is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term

Zacks identified CoStar as a potentially attractive long-term growth stock, suggesting its growth profile and Style Scores remain supportive despite recent momentum concerns. Neutral Sentiment: CoStar data showed UK regional office construction starts fell below 5 million square feet in the second quarter, a 20-year low, while London dominated development. The report reinforces CoStar’s value as a real estate data provider, but weak office construction reflects challenging conditions for parts of the property market. CoStar Data Shows London Dominates UK Office Development

CoStar data showed UK regional office construction starts fell below 5 million square feet in the second quarter, a 20-year low, while London dominated development. The report reinforces CoStar’s value as a real estate data provider, but weak office construction reflects challenging conditions for parts of the property market. Negative Sentiment: William Blair, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and other analysts lowered their ratings, while JPMorgan cut its price target to $52, Citizens JMP reduced its target to $35, and BTIG issued a pessimistic forecast. The changes signal diminishing confidence in the near-term upside. Analyst Rating and Price Target Updates

William Blair, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and other analysts lowered their ratings, while JPMorgan cut its price target to $52, Citizens JMP reduced its target to $35, and BTIG issued a pessimistic forecast. The changes signal diminishing confidence in the near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns include slower momentum, uncertainty around future earnings growth, soft guidance and the departure of Chief Financial Officer Scott Wheeler. CoStar’s quarterly revenue also came in slightly below consensus, and its high price-to-earnings ratio leaves the stock sensitive to any further slowdown. CoStar Group Near-Term Earnings Growth Uncertainty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 target price on CoStar Group and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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