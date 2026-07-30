Amundi Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Amundi trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289,153 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 243,474 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.38% of Starbucks worth $384,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Aerodigm Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Aerodigm Wealth LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $231,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,856. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $679,033 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Scotiabank downgraded Starbucks from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Global comparable-store sales rose 7.9% , driven primarily by a 4.2% increase in comparable transactions, indicating stronger customer traffic as well as improved spending per visit. Starbucks Reports Q3 Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Global comparable-store sales rose , driven primarily by a 4.2% increase in comparable transactions, indicating stronger customer traffic as well as improved spending per visit. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings reached $0.85 per share , exceeding consensus estimates near $0.65-$0.66, while revenue of approximately $9.32 billion also topped forecasts. Reported GAAP EPS was $0.91, up sharply from the prior year. Starbucks Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Adjusted earnings reached , exceeding consensus estimates near $0.65-$0.66, while revenue of approximately also topped forecasts. Reported GAAP EPS was $0.91, up sharply from the prior year. Positive Sentiment: Starbucks raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.55-$2.65 from $2.25-$2.45 and set a 6% global comparable-sales growth target. The outlook is above the roughly $2.39 analyst consensus. Starbucks Raises Its Full-Year Guidance

Starbucks raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to from $2.25-$2.45 and set a 6% global comparable-sales growth target. The outlook is above the roughly $2.39 analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: North American revenue increased 7% to $7.4 billion, while international margins improved, reinforcing expectations that operational improvements can support earnings growth. Starbucks Q3 Comparable Sales Rise 7.9%

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0%

SBUX opened at $104.14 on Thursday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.92. The company has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Starbucks's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Starbucks's payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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