Amundi Sells 107,792 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

Amundi trimmed its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP - Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,830 shares of the company's stock after selling 107,792 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.89% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $13,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,115.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company's stock.

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Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $147.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.38. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Freedom Capital upgraded Inspire Medical Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inspire Medical Systems

Trending Headlines about Inspire Medical Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Inspire Medical Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Inspire reported adjusted EPS of $0.14, versus analysts’ consensus estimate of a $0.24 loss, while revenue of $200.6 million exceeded expectations of $194.7 million. However, revenue declined 7.6% from the prior-year quarter and EPS fell from $0.45 a year earlier. Inspire Medical Systems Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Inspire reported adjusted EPS of $0.14, versus analysts’ consensus estimate of a $0.24 loss, while revenue of $200.6 million exceeded expectations of $194.7 million. However, revenue declined 7.6% from the prior-year quarter and EPS fell from $0.45 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: 2026 outlook raised: The company now expects full-year EPS of $1.05 to $1.45, above the $0.91 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance of $835 million to $875 million is broadly in line with expectations, while management also highlighted a strategic growth plan. Inspire Medical Systems Analysts Raise Their Forecasts Following Strong Q2 Results

The company now expects full-year EPS of $1.05 to $1.45, above the $0.91 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance of $835 million to $875 million is broadly in line with expectations, while management also highlighted a strategic growth plan. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts turned more bullish: Oppenheimer upgraded INSP to “outperform” and set an $85 price target, implying substantial upside from the recent trading level. Mizuho also maintained an “outperform” rating and raised its target to $65. Analyst Rating Updates

Oppenheimer upgraded INSP to “outperform” and set an $85 price target, implying substantial upside from the recent trading level. Mizuho also maintained an “outperform” rating and raised its target to $65. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reaction: JPMorgan raised its target to $60 and Baird to $59, but both retained “neutral” ratings. Their targets remain below the recent share price, suggesting the earnings-driven rally may have already priced in much of the improvement. Inspire Medical Systems Price Target Changes

JPMorgan raised its target to $60 and Baird to $59, but both retained “neutral” ratings. Their targets remain below the recent share price, suggesting the earnings-driven rally may have already priced in much of the improvement. Negative Sentiment: Continuing business pressures: Revenue contracted year over year, and the company continues to face U.S. reimbursement challenges. Investors will likely monitor whether the raised profit outlook can be sustained despite these headwinds.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

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