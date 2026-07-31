Amundi Sells 268,259 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Amundi trimmed its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,219,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 268,259 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 1.65% of IDEX worth $231,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in IDEX by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting IDEX

Here are the key news stories impacting IDEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue beat estimates. IDEX reported adjusted EPS of $2.32, versus the $2.11 consensus, while revenue reached $920.6 million, ahead of estimates near $905.4 million and up 6.4% year over year. IDEX quarterly earnings report

IDEX reported adjusted EPS of $2.32, versus the $2.11 consensus, while revenue reached $920.6 million, ahead of estimates near $905.4 million and up 6.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Demand trends improved significantly. Record orders rose approximately 29% reported and 28% organically to about $1.07 billion. Strength in data centers, semiconductors, space and defense—particularly within Health & Science Technologies—supports better visibility into future sales.

Record orders rose approximately 29% reported and 28% organically to about $1.07 billion. Strength in data centers, semiconductors, space and defense—particularly within Health & Science Technologies—supports better visibility into future sales. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year outlook. IDEX now expects 2026 organic sales growth of 5% to 6% and adjusted diluted EPS of $8.70 to $8.85, above its prior $8.35-$8.55 range and the approximately $8.49 analyst consensus. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.25 also exceeds consensus near $2.19. IDEX raises annual profit outlook

IDEX now expects 2026 organic sales growth of 5% to 6% and adjusted diluted EPS of $8.70 to $8.85, above its prior $8.35-$8.55 range and the approximately $8.49 analyst consensus. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.25 also exceeds consensus near $2.19. Positive Sentiment: Analysts increased their price targets. TD Cowen raised its target from $260 to $275 and assigned a “buy” rating, while Royal Bank of Canada lifted its target from $261 to $280 and maintained an “outperform” rating. The new targets imply roughly 18% to 20% potential upside from the referenced trading level. Analyst price-target updates from Benzinga

TD Cowen raised its target from $260 to $275 and assigned a “buy” rating, while Royal Bank of Canada lifted its target from $261 to $280 and maintained an “outperform” rating. The new targets imply roughly 18% to 20% potential upside from the referenced trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains elevated. IDEX trades at approximately 34.6 times earnings, meaning continued upside may depend on the company converting strong orders and end-market demand into sustained earnings growth.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded IDEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $261.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IEX

Insider Activity at IDEX

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Stock Up 1.9%

IEX opened at $233.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.39. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.25 and a twelve month high of $243.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. IDEX had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $920.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.850 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. IDEX's payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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