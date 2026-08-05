Amundi Sells 269,113 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Amundi lowered its stake in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,138 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 269,113 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.21% of BXP worth $17,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BXP by 29.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BXP by 45.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,369 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in BXP by 29.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in BXP by 276.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in BXP by 99.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at BXP

In other BXP news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311 shares in the company, valued at $18,613.35. This trade represents a 86.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,732,597.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $387,417.65. This trade represents a 81.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,552. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BXP from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BXP from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of BXP in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BXP from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BXP

BXP Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BXP opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 4.22. BXP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $79.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.07 million. BXP had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. BXP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.990-7.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. BXP's payout ratio is currently 150.54%.

BXP Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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