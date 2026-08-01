Amundi Sells 494,514 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Amundi lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,214 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 494,514 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.54% of Verisk Analytics worth $134,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,522 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7,265.5% in the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 31,156 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,733 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,547 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 441.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 44,185 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore set a $223.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $236.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $194.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.94 and a 52-week high of $281.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $806.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $804.02 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 239.55% and a net margin of 28.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $851,102.91. Following the sale, the director owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,590,346.58. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,027 shares of company stock worth $3,870,600. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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