Amundi Sells 81,805 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Amundi trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,536 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 81,805 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.34% of Extra Space Storage worth $93,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $30,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 313.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,100. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $147.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $148.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $125.71 and a 12-month high of $158.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $874.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's payout ratio is 143.05%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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