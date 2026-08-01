Amundi Trims Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Amundi cut its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588,184 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 76,925 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.24% of Sempra Energy worth $154,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,522,855 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $147,974,000 after buying an additional 79,147 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 41.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,979 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,342,678 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $130,468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excelsior Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,013.10. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $724,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,600.20. This represents a 24.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,207 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:SRE opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average of $92.49. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $78.97 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is 89.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial set a $104.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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