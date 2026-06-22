Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by CPC Advisors LLC

CPC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 810.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $434.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.19. The stock has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.37 and a 1-year high of $439.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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